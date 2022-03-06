Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Audacy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,675,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AUD opened at $3.07 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

