Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.