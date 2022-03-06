Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Autogrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.