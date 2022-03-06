Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.
About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.