AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $2,215.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,168.00 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,834.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 110.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

