Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

