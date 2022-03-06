Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 149 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

AVAP opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49. Avation has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.68).

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

