AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.86.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.
