Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.09

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 5406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

