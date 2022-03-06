Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 189.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.42 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

