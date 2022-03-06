Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

