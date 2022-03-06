Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 178,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

