Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.