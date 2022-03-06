Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ES opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
