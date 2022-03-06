Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

