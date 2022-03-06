Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

