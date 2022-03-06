Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 17,834 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.75 and a twelve month high of $477.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

