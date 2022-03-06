Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,130,000 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 21,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after buying an additional 5,093,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after buying an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,032,000 after buying an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,117,000 after buying an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.