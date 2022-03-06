Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 31st total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BCH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 213,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

