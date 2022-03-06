Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

BCH stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

