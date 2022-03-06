Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 259,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $927.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

