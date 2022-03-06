Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of INSP opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

