Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.14 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

