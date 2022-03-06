Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO opened at C$146.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.89. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$107.36 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

