Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $330.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

