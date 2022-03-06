Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.10 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $74,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $221,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

