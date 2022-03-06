Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.62 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $78,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $352.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

