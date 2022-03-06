Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $80,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

