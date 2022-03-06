Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 236,740 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $72,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.22.

ABNB opened at $142.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

