Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.