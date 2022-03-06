Banner Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 7th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
BNNRU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.
