Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BNED opened at $5.03 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,688 shares of company stock worth $478,617 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.