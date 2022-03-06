Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BNED opened at $5.03 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.
In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,688 shares of company stock worth $478,617 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
