Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.