BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Update

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

