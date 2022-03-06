Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $164,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

