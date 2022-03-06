Benchmark Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $75.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $86.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILI. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Bilibili has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

