Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $147,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

