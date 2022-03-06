Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

