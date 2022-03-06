Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 11.8%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 161,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 62,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

