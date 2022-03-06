Berenberg Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.35 ($95.90).

Nemetschek stock opened at €74.78 ($84.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($57.42) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

