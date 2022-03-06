Bernard Fried Sells 3,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

