BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Reaches $24.32 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

