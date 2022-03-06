Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $47.65.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.