Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $25.46 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bilibili by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.