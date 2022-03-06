BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

