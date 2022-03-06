Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 872,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of BMRA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomerica (Get Rating)
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
