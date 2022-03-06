BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $99,198.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00288439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00087199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,924,508,671 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

