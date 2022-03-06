Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 97.2% in February

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BITF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $681.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

