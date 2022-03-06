BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.10

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.33 million, a PE ratio of -166.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.