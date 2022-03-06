BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.