Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

