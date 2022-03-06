BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0237

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,580.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015264 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,232,415 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

